Rosalie Erwin

January 21, 1943—November 19, 2018
WATERFORD—Erwin, Rosalie, age 75 (but she would say 29) of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 19, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Rosalie was born in Burlington on January 21, 1943, the daughter of the late Louise (nee. Henningfeld) and Norbert Hegemann. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. Rosalie married the love of her life, William Erwin on October 6, 1962 at St. Mary’s of Dover Catholic Church.
The young couple headed off on the adventure of raising eight children. She loved baking, gardening, hosting numerous gatherings in their beautifully restored farmhouse, and volunteering, especially at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. She so valued education that she returned to complete her degree as a Medical Assistant in her 50’s. She combined her love of children with her love of medicine to work in a pediatric clinic in Racine. Her other great love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all brought her so much joy! She loved spending time with them and spoiling them rotten.
Rosalie is survived by her devoted husband William, and eight children, Dale (Deborah) Erwin, Darlene Peterson, Rev. Michael Erwin, Pamela Crafton, Christopher (Shannon) Erwin, Wayne (Karyn Hall) Erwin, Matthew Erwin and Suzanne (Darren) Jonietz; grandchildren, James, Bryan (Esther), Jonathan (Jamie), Joseph (Neela) and Daniel Erwin; Michelle (fiancé Mike) and William Peterson; Zackery and Bryce Crafton; Austin and Kailee Erwin; Andrew, Elizabeth, Tyler and Jacob Jonietz and nine great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Norbert (Joan), Connie (Jim) Schmaling, Shirley (Jack) Corbett, Karen (Kenneth) Kerkman, Gary (Joan), Roger (Dodie), Marvin (Linda), Mark (Ellen) and Greg (Lisa); brother-in-law Bill Schlicting, sisters-in-law, Mary (Ralph) Schopp and Pat Schneider; and by other relatives and countless friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law Victor and Mabel Erwin, sister Beverly, Nephew Kurt, sisters and brothers-in-law, Eugene, Barbara and Ronald, daughter-in-law Denise and great-granddaughter Grace.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 9-11:45 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Michael Erwin presiding will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial in the church cemetery to follow Mass.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.
Family wishes to Thank Dr. Krouwer and Dr. Dan Johnson, along with the ProHealth Care Home Hospice Team for their special care of Rosalie.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.