Oct. 30, 1930—Sept. 7, 2022

RACINE—Rosalie C. Pulda (nee: Bencriscutto), 91, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, went to be with the Lord, September 7, 2022.

Rose was born in Racine, on October 30, 1930, daughter of the late Gregorio and Catherine (nee: DeRose) Bencriscutto. She attended school at Sacred Heart and Horlick High School. On July 5, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Raymond S. Pulda who preceded her in death on February 1, 2015.

Rose was a woman of great faith and strong prayer. She was a devoted wife and mother, raising five children. She enjoyed and supported her children in all their endeavors, especially their athletic activities.

Rose loved her big Italian family and heritage. She was an active member of the Vittoria Colonna at Roma Lodge, where she volunteered at many of their festivals. Rosie loved shopping, golfing, bowling, playing cards, puzzles, bingo, and various crafts.

Rose enjoyed the time she spent living in Mesa, Arizona, making wonderful friends and memories. In 2018, she returned to Racine, residing at St. Monica’s Senior Living Community, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by loving family which included 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jeff (Debbie) Pulda of Racine, Brian, Cori (Nate) Wiedrich, and Amy (Steve) Tajnai; Tom (Peggy) Pulda of Racine, Greg (Amanda), Kristen (Jared) Pedersen, Brittany (T.J.) Bodnar, Alissa (Mike) Bergmann, Josh (McKenna); JoAnn (Dan) Huck of Delafield, Mary (Jon) Palmer, Steve (Laura), Anna (Nate) Smudde; Corine (Dean) Lucich of Reno, NV, Matt (Andrea), Ciera; Mary (Anne Boettcher) Pulda of Tucson, AZ; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Toni Nilo of Ohio; and sister-in-law, Adeline Bencriscutto of Racine; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rose is preceded in death by her brothers: Santo (Mary), Vince (Jane), Louis, Mike (Martha), Fred (Irene), Frank (Jean) Bencriscutto; sisters: Irene (Herman) Porcaro, Esther (Dante) Renzoni, and brother-in-law Ernie Nilo.

Rose will be remembered for her loving, caring, and generous nature. We will always remember her smile, laughter, fun-loving and witty personality.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 13, at 12:00 noon at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Racine. Friends and relatives may meet with the family on Monday, September 12, at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM (Vittoria Colonna Service 6:00 PM), and Tuesday, at the church from 11:00 until 11:45 AM.

The Pulda Family extends their sincere gratitude to all those at St. Monica’s who showed our Rosie compassion, care, joy, and love.

