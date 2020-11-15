Rosa Morales Garibay 84 of Racine, WI passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 8, 1936 in Cotulla Texas. Born to Rosalio and Luisa (Nee: Sanchez). Rosa is survived by her 3 children Luis Alberto (Eloisa) Ramos, Rosa Maria Espinoza, Anna Marie (Marcos) Verdiguel, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and 1 on the way. siblings Natividad, Jessie (Sophia), Maria and Francisca Morales, and Jane Serra.