February 25, 1961—August 16, 2018
RACINE – Rory G. Bauer, age 57, passed away peacefully at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa on Thursday August 16, 2018.
Rory was born in Racine, WI on February 25, 1961 to the late Eugene and Mary (nee: Betko) Bauer. As a young boy Rory helped on the family farm ‘Bauer’s Produce’ and was pictured helping with the pumpkins on September 26, 1978- front page of the Racine Journal Times.
Farm life also gave way to mini bikes, dirt bikes, snowmobiling, and fall deer hunting. The family camping trips were a highlight in his early years, during spring break. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, and family gatherings. He had a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra and loved the sounds of the pipes. Rory graduated from Case High School in 1979.
Rory met Penny Wemmert, dated for a few years and were married on November 5, 1983. Life rolled on with a home and children a few year later, two lovely daughters, Alyssa & Jessica.
Rory was struggling for years with many medical issues and he was like the Energizer Bunny he just kept going and going, and now his journey has ended; he is at peace.
Survived by his wife Penny, daughters Alyssa (Collin) Witherow, Jessica Bauer. Brother: Jeffrey Todd Bauer (Sherri Davis), Nephew: Joseph Bauer, Mother In Law: Joanne Wemmert Aunts & Uncles: Virginia McCabe, Delores “Dollie” Bauer, James Bauer (Pamela), Janet Bauer, Marti Fuller (Wayne), Mary Bauer, Tony Betko (Roxie) many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Rory was preceded in death by his parents Gene + Mary (nee:Betko) Bauer, Maternal grandparents Elizabeth(Nee:Despins) & Charles Betko; Paternal grandparents Joseph C. & Theresa (nee: Stanke) Bauer, Father In Law: James Wemmert and many aunts and uncle on both side of his family. A heartfelt note of thanks to Rory’s home healthcare nurse, Barb for the wonderful care provided over the past years.
A celebration of Rory’s life will be on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 11:00 to 4:00 at Bauer’s Place, 11000 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant WI.
