Rory G. Bauer
February 25, 1961 - August 16, 2018
RACINE – Rory G. Bauer, age 57, passed away at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa on August 16, 2018.
He was born on February 25, 1961 to parents Gene and Mary (nee. Betko) Bauer.
Rory struggled for many years with various medical issues, but that didn't stop him from enjoying life. Throughout his life, he was a big people person and very social.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; children, Alyssa (Collin) Witherow and Jessica Bauer; brother, Jeff Bauer; aunt and uncle, Butch & Roxie Betko; mother-in-law, Joanne Wemmert, many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold private services.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rory's home healthcare nurse, Barb, for the wonderful care provided over the past years.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
