May 31, 1947 — June 6, 2019
RACINE — Ronn D. Ishman, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in the comfort of his favorite chair at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A memorial dinner and reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 “Moving Wall 2019” have been suggested. In memory of Ronn, you are invited and encouraged to wear Harley attire to the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
