Feb. 20, 1948—Dec. 19, 2022

RACINE—Ronald Ward Fisher, 74, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Ron was born in Racine on February 20, 1948, to the late Ward and Helen (nee: Nelson) Fisher.

On August 11, 1990, he was united in marriage to Sandra Londre, who he was very devoted to.

Ron received his electrical engineering degree from MSOE and worked at SC Johnson until his retirement in 2006.

He truly was a Jack of all trades and could fix or build anything. He enjoyed working on cars and driving his 1979 corvette in the summer. He was a great, easy-going man who was very loved and cherished.

Ron was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his son, daughter and grandsons.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandra Fisher; his children: Laurie Fisher and Ryan Fisher; his grandsons: Evan and Graham Fisher; his sisters: JoEllen Blount, Evie (John) Mack; his brothers: Chuck and John Fisher; his brothers-in-law: John Mack, Kent Londre, and Don Londre. Ron is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends he was very thankful for.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law: Les and Florence Londre; brothers-in-law: Bob Blount and Dennis Londre and his sister-in-law, Jennifer Londre.

Ron’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Choi and his team for the care given to Ron the past 11 years.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to ASCPA or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

