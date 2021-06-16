November 28, 1941—June 11, 2021

Ronald W. Matt went to meet his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Ron was born in Racine on November 28, 1941, a twin son of the late William and Willie Mae (nee Davis) Matt.

Ron was a 1960 graduate of William W. Horlick High School. He excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He also excelled in these sports in college in Fresno, CA. Ron was a coach for little league football and basketball.

He was employed with the Racine/Kenosha Urban League with the Senior Job Development Program.

Ron will be deeply missed by his daughter, Candice S. Matt, his sister Brenda Harris, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother and best friend, Donald E. Matt, and his younger brother Vernon Matt.Ronald’s Homegoing service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his service.

