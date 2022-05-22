Ronald Steven Colson

Steve spent most of his childhood growing up in Kenosha, WI. Steve graduated from Tremper High School where he lettered in many sports. Steve was an exceptional wrestler. Steve enjoyed playing chess and billiards. He especially liked shooting pool with his good friend, Don Anderson. Steve enjoyed travel and living in various places throughout the United States. He was very fond of his time spent in Sarasota, FL, Savannah, GA and NOLA. Siblings and their families loved visiting Steve in these warmer climate cities. These visits are treasured lifelong memories for his nieces and nephews. He often returned “home” to Kenosha, where he was drawn to Lake Michigan and familiar faces.