Aug. 21, 1955 – Jan. 28, 2023

After a nearly two-year fight with lung cancer, Ronald S. Deverney, age 67, passed away at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Saturday, January 28, 2023 with his family by his side. Although way too short, Ron lived his life to the fullest.

Surviving are his wife of over 43 years, Kathy; daughters: Tiffany (Frank Patino, Jr.) Gonzales and Amber (Kevin) Jander; Ryan (Jenna) Tessmann; grandchildren: Blayq, Kyleigh, Rylan, Lilly, Brynn, Eden, Jameson, Morgan and Mia; brothers: Dick (Carol) Deverney and Bob (Sharon “Puts”) Deverney; mother-in-law, Mae Hilgers; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hilgers; brothers-in-law: Tom (Kim) Hilgers, Dennis Hilgers and Bob Hilgers; canine companions, Tito and Prince; and all of the wonderful nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Beaver and Betty Deverney; and father-in-law, Herman Hilgers.

The family will greet friends and relatives this Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Fountain Banquet Hall (8505 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177). A brief service will take place at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception – all at Fountain Hall. In lieu of flowers, please leave a comment or share a short story about Ron on his obituary – located on the funeral home website. Donations to the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

