Ronald D. "Ron" Del Frate

August 26, 1934—June 19, 2019

Ronald (Ronnie) D. Del Frate, age 84, of Kenosha died peacefully at home on June 19, 2019 surrounded by family and his wife and love of 64 years, Rose Marie (Wurster) Del Frate.

Funeral Services honoring Ron’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Ron will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 51358 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated by the family.

