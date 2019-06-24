August 26, 1934—June 19, 2019
Ronald (Ronnie) D. Del Frate, age 84, of Kenosha died peacefully at home on June 19, 2019 surrounded by family and his wife and love of 64 years, Rose Marie (Wurster) Del Frate.
Funeral Services honoring Ron’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7400 Block of 39th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Ron will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 51358 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated by the family.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.