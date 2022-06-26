Ronald 'Ron' Jung

Dec. 2, 1926—June 9, 2022

WATERFORD—Ronald Jung, 95, passed away in the late evening on June 9, 2022, in Burlington. He was a former resident of Waterford and Wind Lake, WI. He was born in Milwaukee on December 2, 1926, to John and Loretta (Geckler) Jung. He met the love of his life, Patricia ‘Pat’ (DeBack) at a dance in 1950. They were united in marriage on July 28, 1951.

Ron grew up in Muskego, WI. He went to West Milwaukee High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1949, served the 101st AIRBORNE & Army Reserves for many years. He joined the Carpenter & Millwright Union Local 2337 working as a millwright. He received his 50th year pin for 50 years of service. He was a respected Godfearing man, husband, son and DAD. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Waterford, WI.

In his departing, he leaves Pat and four children: Ronnie (Linda), Scott (Terri), Steven (Debbie) and Shelley (Chuck) Kempken; Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Ron’s life will take place on Saturday July 9th, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (145 6th St, Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM, followed by a 12:00 PM memorial service.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600