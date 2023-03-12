RACINE—Ronald “Ron” C. Schinkowitch, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Accent Care in Oak Creek
A Memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will be held at the funeral home, 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.
