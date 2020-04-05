March 4, 1942 – April 2, 2020
Ronald Roger Stasik was born March 4, 1942 and died April 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judith Helen (Berry, Suter) Stasik; two children, Wendy Sue (Stasik) Ledbetter (Bill), Tamara Lynn Stasik; four stepchildren, Emily Jeane (Suter) Tucker (John), Joan Catharine (Suter) Pooley (Bobby), Stephanie Ann (Suter) Hartwig (Jeff), Susan Elizabeth Suter Stephens (Terry); eight stepgrandchildren; Nicholas Walter Austin, Katharine Barbara Austin, Alexandra Joan Austin, Anna Elizabeth Austin, Robert Christopher Pooley, Adam Charles Pooley, Maggie Sue Hartwig and Colton Walter Hartwig.
He was a kind, compassionate, generous and fun-loving man. His road was full of adventure and discovery, and he had a marvelous journey.
There will be no services at this time.
Goodbye sweet man.
