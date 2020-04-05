× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1942 – April 2, 2020

Ronald Roger Stasik was born March 4, 1942 and died April 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judith Helen (Berry, Suter) Stasik; two children, Wendy Sue (Stasik) Ledbetter (Bill), Tamara Lynn Stasik; four stepchildren, Emily Jeane (Suter) Tucker (John), Joan Catharine (Suter) Pooley (Bobby), Stephanie Ann (Suter) Hartwig (Jeff), Susan Elizabeth Suter Stephens (Terry); eight stepgrandchildren; Nicholas Walter Austin, Katharine Barbara Austin, Alexandra Joan Austin, Anna Elizabeth Austin, Robert Christopher Pooley, Adam Charles Pooley, Maggie Sue Hartwig and Colton Walter Hartwig.

He was a kind, compassionate, generous and fun-loving man. His road was full of adventure and discovery, and he had a marvelous journey.

There will be no services at this time.

Goodbye sweet man.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Stasik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.