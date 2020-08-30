Ronald Richard Koski

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WAUPUN, WI (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Ronald R. Koski, 80, passed away at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac on Saturday August 29, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.