Ronald Richard Koski
WAUPUN, WI (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Ronald R. Koski, 80, passed away at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac on Saturday August 29, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

