1933 — 2021

Ronald R. Tepley, age 87, passed away Sunday January 24, 2021 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Ron was born in Racine on November 27, 1933, son of the late Rudolph and Helen (nee: Tollander) Tepley. During the Korean War, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Tripoli. Ron was a firefighter with the Racine Fire Department for thirty-two years before retiring in 1987. In his spare time, Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cabin near Tomah, WI, which he built in 1968, and tinkering with hot rods and automobiles. Ron was a true and talented craftsman who made chainsaw carvings of bears and eagles, and hand-carved award-winning waterfowl decoys and birds of prey.

Ron will be dearly missed by his daughter Sharon (Jim) Bradshaw; grandchildren Jamie Bradshaw (Jeff Kavanaugh) and Randi Tepley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife Joan (nee: Dicks) and second wife Margo (nee:Szabelski), his son Randy, and his brother John.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Oak Ridge Care Center, Seasons Hospice, Ascension All Saints, and Home Instead for the care and compassion they provided for Ron.

Due to the pandemic, A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date.