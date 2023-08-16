MT. PLEASANT—Ronald P. Soens, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 12, 2023. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 19th at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Nora would like to thank the staff of Aurora at Home as well as Ron’s caregivers, Sharon Tye and Melissa Branch, for their loving care and compassion. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.