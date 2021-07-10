Ronald N. Weis

ROCKLIN, CA—Ron passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021 after a two year courageous battle with pre-leukemia. He is survived by son Scott; grandson, Drennon; son, Bryan; ex-wife, friend and caregiver, Sandy Weis; sister, Sue Christiansen and family; Tom Weis (Mary) and family and Nick (Pam) Weis and family.

Ron graduated in 1965 from UW-Whitewater with a major in Marketing-Econonics. His career took him to Pittsburg, Illinois, and finally to California in 1974. He enjoyed fishing his entire life, and hunting and sports. He also enjoyed cooking playing pinochle with friends and swimming at the local fitness center in Rocklin. He is preceded in death by parents: Nick and Edna Weis; brother, Dick Stollenwerk; brother-in-law, Kenny Christiansen.