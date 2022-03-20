Ronald M. Reineck

Dec. 2, 1930—March 3, 2022

RACINE — Ronald Milton Reineck, 91, of Racine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Born December 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of the late Milton Reineck and Evelyn Nimmer.

He is survived by his children: Scott Reineck (Mary White), Kari Lee Moranski (Greg Moranski), and Kent Reineck (Mary Alexander); grandchildren: Sarah Reineck, Brett Reineck (Katie Evans), Jessica Moranski Smith (Russell Smith), Andrew Reineck (Kali Stelse), Jonathan Moranski (Emily Thompson), Stefani Moranski; great-grandchildren: Austin Smith, Abigail Reineck, and Lucas Allen Milton Smith; sisters-in-law: Carol (Don) Krombos, Bette (Dick) Krombos; cousin Franklin Reineck; and a very special cousin Lee Schoenfeld.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Donna Mae (Krombos) Reineck; his parents Milton and Evelyn (Nimmer) Reineck, and his grandmother Catharine Nimmer.

Ron graduated from Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee and loved school and hanging out. When he was young, he could frequently be found at church youth group spending time with his large group of friends. Later he might be seen driving his Nash Kelvinator convertible down Wisconsin Avenue as the “boys” stood in the back singing the National Anthem.

Ron served with the U.S. Army in the 24th Division, 18th Regiment as a squad leader with a 4.2 mortar squad during the Korean war. He shared stories of his travels in Japan and Korea.

Once back in the states, Ron met Donna at the skating rink and was immediately smitten. He was married at Ascension Lutheran Church on September 17, 1960 to Donna Mae (nee: Krombos). They enjoyed sixty wonderful years together and raised three children. They traveled across the country together and enjoyed seeing their Badgers play at all of the Big 10 schools and even saw them play in Hawaii. He cherished the time spent with family and friends.

Ron worked at Wisconsin Electric Power Company at the Oak Creek Power Plant. He retired in June of 1988 after 32 years of service. Here he met some amazing people who became lifelong friends.

Ron enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan with the captain and crew on the “Finnish Line”. He made numerous fishing trips to Canada and Lake Erie. He enjoyed playing cribbage with a nightly game with Donna before supper and his weekly schafskopf (sheepshead) and poker games with the gentlemen (the boys).

Ron was active at Ascension Lutheran Church, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, and United Lutheran Church. He served on the property board, ushered, lent his hand at the cookie walks and was available to help whenever someone would need him, no matter what.

Family and friends are invited to meet at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 for a visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM with the funeral to follow. Military Honors will take place following the service at Westlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron’s name to United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402—unitedlutheran.co or Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158—hospicealliance.org.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

262-639-8000