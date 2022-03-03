June 9, 1945—Feb. 28, 2022

STURGEON BAY—Ronald Louis Weatherwax, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on February 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born June 9, 1945, in Cadillac, Michigan to Ervin and Margaret (Muller) Weatherwax.

On October 20, 1963, he married Regina Kay Costello in Cadillac, Michigan. They lived in Cadillac for about six or seven years and then moved to Wisconsin and had three children, Jeff, Sue Ann, and Chad. Ron and Regina enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

Ron had worked on a tree farm in Michigan for five years and for thirteen years in a Brass Factory. He ended his career working for thirty years at Andis Comp. (a worldwide beauty supplier) in quality control. Ron retired on June 15, 2007, from Andis. He and Regina moved to Sturgeon Bay on June 16, 2007.

Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, crafts, bird watching and woodworking. He especially enjoyed time spent with family and watching his grandchildren grow. If you are reading this obituary, it means that I am home in heaven with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Regina; three children: Jeff (Shawn) Weatherwax, Maplewood; Sue Ann Weatherwax, Sturgeon Bay; Chad (Robin) Weatherwax, Racine; five grandchildren: Jessica, Maddie, Colin, Kiera, and Nolan; one great-grandson, Kaleb; brother, Gerald Weatherwax, Vernon, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Samantha; a brother, Donald (June) Weatherwax; two sisters: Bonnie (Amos) Sisson, Sandy Moore and sister-in-law, Sandy Weatherwax.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com.