Ronald L. Larson Sr.
June 26, 1943 – July 24, 2019
RACINE – Ronald Lewis Larson Sr., age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Village at Manor Park, West Allis, WI. Ronald was born in Eau Claire, WI, June 26, 1943, son of the late Irving and Evelyn (Nee: Mattison) Larson.
Ron graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School, “Class of 1961” and went on to earn a BS degree from U.W. Stout. On June 17, 1966, in Decatur, IL, he was united in marriage to Karen J. Evans, moving to Racine in 1978 to raise their children, Kimberly and Andy.
Ron was employed as an industrial engineer at various companies, including American Brass and Poclain Hydraulics. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. An Eagle Scout himself he was active in the Boy Scouts and had served as a Cub Scout Leader. Ron enjoyed fishing up north, model trains, was an avid toy collector, and lifelong fan of all Wisconsin sports. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Karen; his son, Ronald “Andy” (Amy) Larson Jr; grandchildren, Morgan, Reagan, and Peyton; in-laws, Helen Larson, Kenneth “Skip” Evans, Susan (Jerry) Semrod; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly and his brother, Gary.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A memorial service will follow with Reverend Mark Doidge and Reverend Laura Fladten officiating. Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the vent unit staff at Village at Manor Park for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
