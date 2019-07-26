{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald L. Larson Sr.

RACINE — Ronald Lewis Larson Sr., age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, July 29, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Please see our website or Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.

