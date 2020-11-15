Ronald L. Bursek

1946—2020

RACINE—Ronald Lee Bursek was called to his eternal rest on November 4th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Ron was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 7, 1946, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Fischer) Bursek. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann Fandrick on August 17, 1968.

Ron was a proud alumnus of UW-Madison, earning his degree in the School of Engineering. He continued to pursue his education, earning his master’s degree in engineering from MSOE after starting his family and while working full-time.

Ron was an accomplished man, both personally and professionally. He worked as an engineer for the Allen Bradley Corporation and Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. Ron became the Union Grove Village Administrator, then the Public Works Director for the city of Kenosha, where he retired from in 2011. Ron did not retire from his dedication to serve his community as an active member of the Kiwanis Club, volunteering his time organizing many fund-raising events for his city and church.