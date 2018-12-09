Try 1 month for 99¢

July 27, 1932—December 7, 2018

GREENDALE—Of Greendale, formerly of Racine. Joined his wife Donna, and sons Paul and Mark into Eternal Life on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the age of 86 years. Ron is also loved and will be missed by his son Peter, daughter-in-law Jackie and grandsons Matthew (Cara) and Gabriel Redel and special friend Rosalie Kulp. Private family services will be held.

