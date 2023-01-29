Ronald Joseph Guarascio, Sr.

Ron was born in Racine on February 8, 1938 to Joseph and Esther (nee: Litrenta) Guarascio. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Ron was employed at Oster Manufacturing Co. as a supervisor in the accounting department. He also worked at International Register Co. in Richmond, IL as plant manager and production control. Ron went on to Huffy Sports in Milwaukee. He then became the owner of Paradise Lanes, Inc. of Racine in 1989 until his retirement in 2013. Ron was a proud member of Roma Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and was a wonderful cook. He was also a season ticket holder of his beloved Green Bay Packers. The most important thing to Ron was the love he had for his family, spending time with them up north, where they would go fishing, hunting and spend time together.