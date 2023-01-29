Feb. 8, 1938 – Jan. 22, 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT—Ronald Joseph Guarascio, Sr. passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Ron was born in Racine on February 8, 1938 to Joseph and Esther (nee: Litrenta) Guarascio. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. Ron was employed at Oster Manufacturing Co. as a supervisor in the accounting department. He also worked at International Register Co. in Richmond, IL as plant manager and production control. Ron went on to Huffy Sports in Milwaukee. He then became the owner of Paradise Lanes, Inc. of Racine in 1989 until his retirement in 2013. Ron was a proud member of Roma Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and was a wonderful cook. He was also a season ticket holder of his beloved Green Bay Packers. The most important thing to Ron was the love he had for his family, spending time with them up north, where they would go fishing, hunting and spend time together.
Ron is survived by his wife, Mary (nee: Nelson); daughter, Deanna (Tim); son, Ronald, Jr. (Tiffany); grandchildren: Jenni (Ryan), Kara (Troy), and Tia; great-grandchildren: Athena, Apollo, Atlas, Aries, Estelle; sister, Anita; many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Esther; son, Randall; brother, Raymond; Uncle Orla and Aunt Hazel Litrenta.
The family would like to thank the staff of ICU at Aurora Medical Center for their compassionate care given to Ron. There will be a celebration of life to honor Ron on Saturday, February 4 beginning at 4:00PM at the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000