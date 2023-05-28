Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 28, 1943—May 24, 2023

Ronald J. Despins, age 79, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Hewas born in Racine, June 28, 1943, son of the late Edwin and Marion (Nee: Steiner)Despins.

Ron was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1961”. On September 20,1969, Ronald was united in marriage to Mary Frances LaPinske who preceded him indeath December 28, 2000. He was employed by Twin Disc for 39 years until hisretirement in November of 1999. Ron was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he also served on the Athletic Board for 21 years. In his earlier years Ronwas a Cub Scout Master. He was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. He was a volunteer at Harmony Club and enjoyed spending time with family and friends going for breakfast, playing cards and poker.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his children, Edward Despins, Gene Despins, Jodie Despins, Robert Despins, and Ron (Sarah) Despins Jr. He loved being a grandpa to Nathaniel, Riley, Daniel, Juliet, Maryann, Alea, and Payton, son-in-law, Matt (Angela) Scheck; and sister-in-law, Judy Despins. He will be missed by many other relatives and many dear friends, In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Scheck, brother, Robert Despins and his loving companion and friend Gloria Christensen.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ron’s life will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:00 PM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 N. Wisconsin St, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Wednesday, 10:30 until time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Oak Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Racine County Special Olympics and/orThe Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

