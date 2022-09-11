Ronald John La Croix

Ronald John La Croix, age 80, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on September 7, 2022, while doing what he loved. . .playing his favorite card game Sheepshead, with friends. Ron was born in Manitowoc, WI, to Hugo and Helen (Schneider) La Croix. He was born and raised on a farm and was very familiar with hard work and all aspects of farming. He attended Valders High School and was a star athlete and attended UW Oshkosh to play football his freshman year. His true passion was truck driving, which he did until he retired in 1999. He won numerous state truck driving rodeos and was extremely proud of attending national competitions. After retirement, Ron still enjoyed driving and drove a courtesy van for St. Luke's Hospital. He loved taking patients to and from their appointments and would say that he was driving his "dollies."

Ron married the love of his life Elizabeth ("Bette" Hogan) in 1962. They were married for 59 years and are now reunited in heaven. He often told the story of seeing her for the first time standing next to a juke box, and his heart melted. He knew the moment he saw her, she was the one for him. They loved traveling together and vacationed in many wonderful places including Switzerland, Jamaica, and Alaska. Bette was always researching new places to explore.

Ron was a faithful Catholic and loved God and going to church. He especially loved singing at mass, and he and Bette were church choir members for many years. He was an avid Packers fan, and never missed a game. He also loved the Milwaukee Brewers, NASCAR, deer hunting, Sheepshead, Cribbage, watching farming shows and spending time with his family and eight grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his children and grandchildren: Andrea (Andrew) Kuchar and their son, Alexander; Christa LaCroix and her sons: Austin (Sydney) and Alec Haase; Deanna (Anthony) Norelli and their children: Nina, Nicolas and Nathan; and Marcia (Rory) Esch and their sons: Clayton and Connor. He is also survived by his beloved sisters: Kathleen Deignan and Cheryl Butz; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his parents, Hugo and Helen La Croix; and his brothers: Ken, Rich, John and Paul; and sister, Helen.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home (9200 S. 27th Street, Oak Creek, WI) on Sunday September 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM with a short prayer service to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Parish (6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, WI). Burial will take place following the mass at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek.

The family would like to thank the helpful staff and kind residents at New Perspective Senior Living who helped him find happiness again after the loss of his beloved wife. They would also like to thank the caring paramedics and kind staff at St. Luke's Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to the family to be used for a Ronald La Croix memorial scholarship at Valders High School.