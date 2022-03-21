Dec. 6, 1934 – Mar. 14, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN – Ronald James Mack, 87, of Nashville, TN passed away on March 14, 2022. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on December 6, 1934. In 1954, he joined the Marine Corps stationed at Twentynine Palms, California and achieved the rank of Sergeant. At the Marine Corps Training Center, he was honored in a parade for being an expert rifleman, which he was so very proud.

He returned to Racine and was united in marriage to Emily Marchel on February 8, 1958. Ron obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and taught in the Racine Unified School District for many years. Ron was loved and respected by his students. He was a very generous and thoughtful man who loved his family and his grand dogs. Ron will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Emily; brother, Keith; sister, Marilyn; and niece, Pam Pelky.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Zachary) Smith, Fairview, TN; son, David (Nilsa) Mack, Franklin, TN; niece, Patricia (Eric Solem) Mack, Littleton, CO; nephew, Keith (Melinda) Mack of Whidbey Island, WA. He is further survived by nieces: Myra Fox, Racine, WI and Marlene (Rob) Backus, Brookfield, WI; nephews: Dorian (Rhonda) Weronke, Long Lake, WI and Mark Fox, Tehachapi, CA.

Ron spent his final nine years at The Lodge and Brookdale assisted/memory care facilities in Nashville, TN. Special thanks for the care and compassion the nursing and caregiving staff provided.

Internment will occur at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI on May 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.