December 8, 1943—December 12, 2020

Ronald J. Mangold, 77, of Lyons, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on December 8, 1943, he was the son of William and Irene (nee Koldeway) Mangold Sr. On June 26, 1965 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford, he was united in marriage to Judith Smetana. He was a lifelong resident of Lyons.

Ronald worked as a Union Operating Engineer doing utility construction for 50 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time up north going fishing, hunting and relaxing around the bonfire. He loved sharing stories and jokes with his family and friends. His favorite hobbies were making and sharing wine along with creating unique yard art and birdhouses and, as everyone knows, keeping his “Fords” spotless.