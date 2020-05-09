May 24, 1941 — May 6, 2020
Ronald J. Devore, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Racine and Arkdale, passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ronald was born May 24, 1941 in Eau Claire to Donald and Vanetta (Hemingway) Devore. He married Ruth Huntington on October 7, 1961 in Eau Claire. For 30 years, Ronald was employed at J. I. Case in Racine, retiring in 1992. In earlier years he was employed by Bell City Foundry, Caterpillar and Indianhead Tire Warehouse.
Ronald was a member of the United Auto Workers, 12 Apostles Musky Club and Consolidated Musky Club. He loved hunting and fishing, especially musky fishing and also enjoyed bird watching and tending the hostas in his garden.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; children Robin Theama of Sturtevant, Donald (Kim) Devore of Round Lake, IL and Tammy (Todd) Forcier of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Eric, Matthew and Joshua; step grandchildren Jaime (Ethan) Schooley, Rebecca Forcier and Kalie Forcier and by his great great grandchildren Amber, Abby, Lexis, Blake, Haily, Jaden, Chase, Cole, Aubrie, Lathan, Lane, Brandon and McKenzie.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sondra Kay Devore; son in law John Theama and by his sisters Lucille Weir Furrer and Marcella Hibbard.
