Ronald Hilbert Cain
Ronald Hilbert Cain

UNION GROVE — Ronald H. Cain, 86, passed away at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the American Legion Post 171 (1027 New Street Union Grove) on Monday, March 8, 2021 for a visitation from 2-3 p.m. A service of remembrance will follow at 3:00 p.m. Those attending will be invited to share a story as part of the service. Military honors will follow. Memorials have been suggested to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home or the American Legion Post 171.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

