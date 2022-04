Nov. 23, 1948—Apr. 23, 2022

RACINE—Ronald Henry Gast, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High Street on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Racine Humane Society.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary, www.strouf.com

STROUF FUNERAL HOME

1001 HIGH ST.

RACINE, WI