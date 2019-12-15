Ronald H. Kerkman

December 8, 1934 – December 5, 2019

UNION GROVE – Ronald “Ron” H. Kerkman, 84, passed away peacefully December 5, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born December 8, 1934 to Marcel and Colletta (Rossmiller) Kerkman. He married Sue Ann Malsch on September 17, 1955 and together they raised eight children.

He was a founding member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish and served on many committees. Ron worked in construction and was a partner in Brand and Kerkman Mason and Cement, and was also a part-time farmer. His hobbies included gardening and planting flowers, feeding birds, going to tractor shows and tractor pulls. Ron was a good, loving father and traveled with his family on many memorable road trips and enjoyed camping. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sue Ann; their children, Mary (Steve) Bernstein, Janet (Al) Hogg, Marty (Terry) Kerkman, Chuck (Sue) Kerkman, Paul (Dodie) Kerkman, Ann (Tony Varney) Kerkman, and daughter-in-law, Vicki Mandli; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Rich (Carol) Kerkman, Jean (Bob) Lois, and sister-in-law Gayle Kerkman, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives.