Ronald H. Kerkman

December 8, 1934 – December 5, 2019
UNION GROVE – Ronald “Ron” H. Kerkman, 84, passed away peacefully December 5, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born December 8, 1934 to Marcel and Colletta (Rossmiller) Kerkman. He married Sue Ann Malsch on September 17, 1955 and together they raised eight children.
He was a founding member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish and served on many committees. Ron worked in construction and was a partner in Brand and Kerkman Mason and Cement, and was also a part-time farmer. His hobbies included gardening and planting flowers, feeding birds, going to tractor shows and tractor pulls. Ron was a good, loving father and traveled with his family on many memorable road trips and enjoyed camping. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sue Ann; their children, Mary (Steve) Bernstein, Janet (Al) Hogg, Marty (Terry) Kerkman, Chuck (Sue) Kerkman, Paul (Dodie) Kerkman, Ann (Tony Varney) Kerkman, and daughter-in-law, Vicki Mandli; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Rich (Carol) Kerkman, Jean (Bob) Lois, and sister-in-law Gayle Kerkman, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Neal and Bill Kerkman; grandson, Chuckie Kerkman; and brother, Roger Kerkman.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182, on Monday, December 16 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Inurnment will be held at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery following the Mass.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.