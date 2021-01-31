 Skip to main content
Ronald George Long
Ronald George Long

Ronald George Long

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald G. Long, 82, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a public memorial service in the future when it is safe to do so.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

