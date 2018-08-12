Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ronald G. Ahlf

September 14, 1942—August 7, 2018

RACINE – Ronald G. Ahlf, 75, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Ron was born in Milwaukee on September 14, 1942 to Robert and Lila (nee, Hearle) Ahlf. On June 4, 1960, Ron married the former Mary P. Rawn at St. Francis Church in Superior, WI. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2015. Ron was a retired iron worker and member of Iron Workers Local #8 for over 46 years.

Survivors include his children, Ronald J. (Laura) Ahlf, Jr., Kari L. Dose and Jeffery D. Ahlf; grandchildren, Diana L. Kopecky and Justin J. Dose; great-grandchildren, Savannah Staiduhar and Donovan Paul Staiduhar; his mother, Lila Virginia Ahlf; and sister, Cheryl Maki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; son, Robert Ahlf; and grandson, Winston James Ahlf.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial gathering was held. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 with his wife, Mary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

