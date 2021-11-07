Feb. 14, 1938—Oct. 31, 2021

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — Ronald F. “Ron” Koerber was called home to the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Darlene, for over 55 years. Dear father of Randy (Jody), Tammi (Rick) Kortendick and Ricky (Jennifer) Koerber. Loving grandfather of Kyle (Jessica), Kevin, Kelly, Kevin (Alexandra), Kody and Alyssa. Great-grandfather of Weston. Further survived by sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Ronnie was a lifelong Raymond resident, who proudly built several Raymond homes in his younger years, alongside with his father and brother. Proudly served in the U.S. Army Cold War. He worked for Hale Park Lumber and retired after 44 years. Was a founding member of the Raymond Trailbreakers and a member of The American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171 and North Cape Lutheran Church.

Ronnie was full of shenanigans; he was the life of the party and he will be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile. Most of all he was a devoted husband and father who loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank the Ascension Franklin Radiology Dept, for many years of their friendship, care, and compassion.