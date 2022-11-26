WATERFORD—Ronald E. Tichy, 80, of Waterford, Wisconsin, went home to be with Jesus on November 22, 2022.

Until we meet again, Ron is leaving behind his wife, Fay, of 58 years; his daughters: Kimberly (James) Harry and Katherine (Steve) Botsford; his daughter/niece, Patti (Gary) Meerschaert; and nephew, David Norship; grandchildren: Jacob, Sam, Ella, Steven, Gerald and Jenna and great-grandchildren: Olin and Emery; his siblings: Jack (Jackie) Tichy, Kathy Stobaugh, Dennis (Vicki) Tichy, and Karen (Tim) Presley; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; and wonderful friends.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Community Church, (455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, WI 53185), on November 29, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held at 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:50 p.m. A dinner and time of fellowship will be held after service. Ron will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, (21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182), at a later date.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services