Ronald E. Scholzen

Feb. 25, 1931 – Jan. 3, 2022

ELMA, WA—Ron was born in Racine, Wisconsin. His family were members of Holy Name parish and he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950. He joined the Army during the Korean conflict and served for four years in both Japan and Germany. He was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant. He graduated from Marquette University obtaining both his undergraduate and master’s degrees. He worked as a Psychotherapist for the county of Racine at the Racine Mental Health Clinic. After the Clinic closed he practiced psychotherapy privately.

Ron enjoyed healthy living and running marathons. He loved his motorcycles and cross-country motorcycle trips with friends. He and his sister Therese also traveled extensively, taking cruises and seeing many parts of the world. He even traveled to Spain to pilgrimage the Camino de Santiago Trail in his 80’s.

After retiring, he moved to Washington state to commune with nature. He enjoyed a quiet life there of beekeeping and gardening. He became a Master Gardener of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties. He loved teaching and sharing his knowledge with others. One of his greatest joys was working in the Grays Harbor County Fair demonstration gardens. He found peace and a passion in the beautiful state of Washington. He died peacefully, working in his yard, his favorite place on earth.

Ron is survived by his daughters: Melissa (David) Charnon and Sarah (Richard) Flayter; his five grandchildren: Samuel, Catherine and Nicholas Charnon and Anthony and Josef Bertram; his loving sister, Therese Maxine Breffle and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Scholzen, Beatrice Scholzen and his sister, B. Laverne Hyduke.

His daughters would like to express their gratitude to his many caring neighbors and friends in Washington. In lieu of flowers his family encourages the support of the Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties Foundation. The mailing address for donations is: Sue Sparkman, Extension Agent, Grays Harbor County Extension, P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541.