Ronald E. Schenkenberg

April 9, 1936 – March 13, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ronald Eugene Schenkenberg, age 85, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Ronald was born in Racine, WI on April 9, 1936 to the late Eugene and Patricia (nee: Norman) Schenkenberg. He attended St. Catherine’s High School. On October 6, 1956 in Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Ron was united in marriage with the love of his life, Shirley Ann (nee: Lofquist) Schenkenberg. Ron was a proud Teamster truck driver with Express Freight and ABF, retiring after 34 years of service in 1994.

Ron was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer where he had served as an usher for over 30 years. He was co-founder and active member of the Belle City Jim Beam Bottle Club; Past-President of the Teamsters Retiree Club where he was involved with Labor Fest; and was a faithful volunteer with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for many years. Ron also enjoyed bowling, playing card & poker games and always looked forward to family vacations. Above all, Ron loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his daughters: Lisa (Brian) Woodward and Lori (Tim) Jaeck; daughter-in-heart, Sharon Moore; grandchildren: Breanna Woodward, Melissa & Mitchell Jaeck, and Dylan Moore; sister, Judith Wemmert; brother-in-law, Harry (Pat) Lofquist; sisters-in-law: Susan (Arnold) Sherey and Barb Lofquist; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Shirley; their beloved son, Ron Schenkenberg, Jr.; brothers-in-law: Carl (Delores) and Roger (Elaine) Lofquist; sister-in-law, Karen Lofquist; and by Shirley’s parents: Helge Nels and Anna Marie (nee: Wiandt) Lofquist.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Matt James officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 9:00—11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or to Compassus Hospice have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Compassus Hospice and to Ascension All Saints Hospital for the outstanding care and support given in Ron’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

