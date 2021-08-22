Ronald E. Newman

Ron graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1954”. He proudly served in the U.S Air Force from 1954 – 1958, stationed in France and Germany. On March 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Anna M. Drittenpreis who preceded him in death August 20, 1992. On October 18, 1993, he was united in marriage to Linda M. Christiansen (nee: LaMack). Ron was employed by AMC for 30 years, retiring from Chrysler Corp in Labor Relations. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge. Ron was proud of his lawn and loved to putz in his yard. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.