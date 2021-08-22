Ronald E. Newman

Sep. 27, 1936 – Aug. 18, 2021
RACINE—Ronald Ewald Newman, “Ron”, beloved husband, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Green Valley in Marathon County, WI, September 27, 1936, son of the late Ewald and Minnie Newman (nee: Bohlman).
Ron graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1954”. He proudly served in the U.S Air Force from 1954 – 1958, stationed in France and Germany. On March 1, 1958, he was united in marriage to Anna M. Drittenpreis who preceded him in death August 20, 1992. On October 18, 1993, he was united in marriage to Linda M. Christiansen (nee: LaMack). Ron was employed by AMC for 30 years, retiring from Chrysler Corp in Labor Relations. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge. Ron was proud of his lawn and loved to putz in his yard. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Linda; children: Gregory Newman, Gary (Robin) Newman, Jill (Bob) Stauss, Douglas (Theresa) Newman; stepchildren: Daniel (Tonya) Christiansen, Dean (Tina) Christiansen, Peter (Denean) Christensen, Paul (Beth) Christiansen; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Newman; in-laws, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Glen; his brother, Gilbert; sister, Cheryl; father-in-law, Harry LaMack; brother-in-law, Jim LaMack; and this past June his faithful four legged companion, Abby.
In keeping with Ron’s wishes private services will be held followed by interment with full military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints 5th Floor and Lakeshore Manor at Siena for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to