February 9, 1946—February 25, 2021
RACINE—Ronald E. Bronner, 75, passed away at Season’s Hospice – Ignite Medical Resorts on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Ronald was born in Cresco, Iowa on February 9, 1946 to Eldred and Marjorie (nee: Kratz) Bronner. He was employed with the Village of Sturtevant Water Utility. He married Toni Raymond and they celebrated 23 years of marriage. Ronald Enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and going on road trips.
He is survived by his wife Toni Bronner, sons and daughters in law, Steven (Shannon), Daniel (Claudette), Travis, Jeremy (Shana) and Andrew Bronner, 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sisters Joan (John) Lubke and Janet (Wayne) Riniker and brother Rodger (Sharyl) Bronner. Ronald is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, dear sister Barbara Frank and his best friend John Blank.
Ronald, having you in my life made it much better and brighter. Love, Toni
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
