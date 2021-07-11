Dec. 25, 1936—June 26, 2021

RACINE – Ronald Dean Goetsch, 84, passed away at home under the care of Horizon Hospice on Saturday, June 26. He lost his battle with Cancer.

Ron was born in Wausau, WI on December 25, 1936, to Elroy and Ruth Goetsch. Ron married Karen Adams in Madison, WI on December 2, 1972, and lived a short while in Manitowoc, WI before taking his job at Walker Manufacturing in Racine.

Visitation and service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

A very special thank you to Horizon Hospice – Stacie, Lisa, and Paula for their WONDERFUL care. A special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg for all the years of his care.

Rest in Peace. “Semper Fi”

