You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald David Gardina
0 comments

Ronald David Gardina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald David Gardina

RACINE—Ronald David Gardina, passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie, Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

Private family services were held.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special way, memorials may be sent to the family to be given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to purchase a granite memorial book in his memory or to Racine Heritage Museum.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gardina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News