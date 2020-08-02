Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE—Ronald David Gardina, passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie, Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special way, memorials may be sent to the family to be given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to purchase a granite memorial book in his memory or to Racine Heritage Museum.