RACINE—Ronald David Gardina, passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie, Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.
Private family services were held.
For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special way, memorials may be sent to the family to be given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to purchase a granite memorial book in his memory or to Racine Heritage Museum.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gardina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.