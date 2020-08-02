Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE – Ronald David Gardina, passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie, Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special way, memorials may be sent to the family to be given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to purchase a granite memorial book in his memory, or to Racine Heritage Museum.