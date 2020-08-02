You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald David Gardina
0 comments

Ronald David Gardina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald David Gardina

RACINE – Ronald David Gardina, passed away on July 19, 2020 with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Sara (Peter) Bergman, son, Jordan (Kerrie); and grandchildren, Juliana and Joel Bergman, Natalie, Isabella, and Vincent Gardina.

Private family services were held.

For those wishing to remember Ronald in a special way, memorials may be sent to the family to be given to Bookworm Gardens (Sheboygan) to purchase a granite memorial book in his memory, or to Racine Heritage Museum.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gardina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News