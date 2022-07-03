April 22, 1946—June 21, 2022
RACINE—Ronald D. Schmitz, 76, passed away in Lake Mary, Florida on June 21, 2022.
Ronald was born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1946, to Donald and Dorothy Schmitz. He married Shirley Zeitz and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2014. Ronald was a machinist at Briggs and Stratton until his retirement. He and Shirley spent the summers in Racine and winters in Florida. Ronald enjoyed being in nature, hiking, and sightseeing, especially visiting waterfalls. He was an avid coin collector and liked to research genealogy. His biggest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his wife.
Ronald is survived by his children: Shane (Jennifer) Schmitz, Al (Lori) Zeitz, Elroy (Annette) Zeitz and Sherri Wuerker, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Kitty, Gary, Karen, and Richie. Other relatives and friends further survive him. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild.
A memorial gathering for Ronald will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
