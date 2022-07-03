Ronald D. Schmitz

Ronald was born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1946, to Donald and Dorothy Schmitz. He married Shirley Zeitz and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2014. Ronald was a machinist at Briggs and Stratton until his retirement. He and Shirley spent the summers in Racine and winters in Florida. Ronald enjoyed being in nature, hiking, and sightseeing, especially visiting waterfalls. He was an avid coin collector and liked to research genealogy. His biggest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his wife.