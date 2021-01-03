1946—2020
Ronald D. Flack, a 74-year-old Racine resident, passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 20, 2020.
Ron was born April 21, 1946, in Grafton, N.D., as the oldest son of the late Robert and Donna (nee: Eagleson) Flack.
He was raised and educated in Milton, N.D., and enjoyed spending as much time as he could on the farm with his grandparents, Ben and Olive Eagleson, in Union, N.D.
He attended college at North Dakota School of Forestry at Bottineau, before joining the Army in December 1965. He served with the 399th Engineer Battalion, Sixth Army, in Thailand. He achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class and finished his active service in December 1967. Ron remained in the Army Reserve until Dec. 1971.
Ron moved to Racine in 1973 and worked several years for J.I. Case.
Ron is survived by his son, Timothy (Kazumi) Flack; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Flack; his six grandchildren; and his siblings, Glenda Flack and Wayne (Deb) Flack.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his life companion, Joan Etteldorf, and his son, Scott Flack.
In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be held privately.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
