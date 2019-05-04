Ronald D. Brinkmann
June 21, 1933 – April 28, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald David Brinkmann, age 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, with his children at his side.
Funeral services celebrating Ron’s life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Interment, with military honors, will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to First Baptist Church or to Boy Scouts of America “Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta” have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.