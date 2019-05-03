June 21, 1933 – April 28, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Ronald David Brinkmann, age 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, with his children at his side.
A lifelong resident, Ron was born in Racine on June 21, 1933 to the late Charles Brinkmann and Celia (nee: Barrows) Kime. He was in the 1951 class at Washington Park High School. He served our country from 1951-54 as a Sergeant with the US Army. On February 25, 1956 in First Baptist Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Nadia (nee: Peterson). His heart was broken when Nadia passed away on June 9, 2008.
With a lifetime career in law enforcement, Ron served our community with the Racine Police Department for 13 years before going to work with the Wisconsin Council on Criminal Justice. Ron then became the first Chief of Police at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, retiring after 17 years of service. Ron enjoyed helping others during retirement as an associate at Lee’s True Value Hardware.
With a deep faith in God, Ron was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 62 years – serving as the Diaconate Chair, Sunday school teacher and church treasurer. With a great passion for helping kids, he also was active with the Boy Scouts of America – serving in many roles including camp director at Camp RS Lyle and on the executive board of the former SEWIS Council. Among his other interests, Ron enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, bowling and golfing. Above all, Ron loved and cherished spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his children, Kathy Andersen, Susan (Patrick) Dolan, Dawn (James) Herbst, David (Kim) Brinkmann and Joan (Thomas) Stafslien; grandchildren, Lawrence (Jamie) Andersen IV, Ronald (Frances) Andersen, Jason (Nissi) Dolan, Melissa (Benjamin) Butterbaugh, Jesse (Renee) Dolan, Timothy (Elise) Dolan, Rebekah Dolan, Aaron Dolan, Emily (Michael) Rodriguez, Joshua (Leann) Herbst, Justin (Michelle) Brinkmann, Benjamin Stafslien, Jonathan Stafslien, Zachary Otto and Aaron Otto; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Passmore and brother, Phillip (Lou) Funk; brother-in-law, Joe Rinehardt; and sisters-in-law, Janyce (Carl) Granetzke and Marilyn Peterson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters, Shirley (Gene) Rottmann, Leslie (Jim) Schwandt and Pat Rinehardt and brothers-in-law, Norman Peterson and Al Passmore; and by Nadia’s parents, Theodore and Alma (nee: Nelson) Peterson.
Funeral services celebrating Ron’s life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Holly Anderle officiating. Interment, with military honors, will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to First Baptist Church or to Boy Scouts of America “Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta” have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to our relatives, church family, and friends, as well as Dr. Ansani and the Ascension All Saints CVI 5 nursing staff for the compassionate care and support given in Ron’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
