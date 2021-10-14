Aug. 1, 1945—Oct. 9, 2021

WATERTOWN—Ronald Charles Johnson, age 76, of Watertown, formerly of Racine, passed away after a short illness, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Aurora Summit Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born August 1, 1945 in Muskegon, MI to Raymond and Louise Johnson.

He spent his youth in Daggett, MI. He moved to Racine where he worked for Wisconsin Bell, retiring in 1993 after 29 years with the company. He met Lynn Bauman and they were married in 1967. They were together for 54 years. They raised two sons, Christopher and Eric.

Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially camping and fishing. He taught everyone how to make the best fire, and was the marshmallow master. He was an avid sports fan, all the Wisconsin teams, Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his sons: Christopher (Kristy) and Eric (Heidi); four grandchildren: Ashley, Sophie, Van and Hazel; sister, Kay Velkers; sister-in-law and her husband Mary (Jay) Gatzke; and other family and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert.

A Celebration of Ronald’s Life will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.