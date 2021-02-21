Ronald Buckett

August 3, 1937—February 7, 2021

He was the son of Donald and Helen (Chart) Buckett.

Ron farmed and drove semi truck for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, bocce ball, watching old western movies and spending time with family and friends.

Ron is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 61 years. Dear father of Kelly (Paul) Keeku, Terri (Tom) Behrens, Tammy (Steve) Janson and Shelly (Jeff) Zuba. Proud grandfather of Katie (John) Zazworskey, Paul Jr. (Jody) Keeku, Tommy (Abbie) Behrens, Jeffery (Jess) Zuba, Timothy Behrens, Michael (Noel) Zuba, and Ryan Janson. Great-grandfather of 8 and 1 on the way.

Ron is survived by his sister Mary Jane Turnock, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald, Helen and step-mother Adina Buckett, in-laws William and Sophie Fecteau, brother-in-law Ralph Turnock and sister-in-law Charmaine Hebert.

Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.